OCEANSIDE, Calif. — School promotions and graduations are near. Many families are trying their best to make the rest of the school year memorable for their graduating seniors.

PG Graphics in Oceanside is stepping in to help families. The Hartley family has owned the local small business for nearly 50 years, printing signs for businesses and commemorating special moments.

Lance Hartley says since the school closures due to COVID-19 pandemic, he has had an increase of banner orders coming in... of school graduation pictures.

He says there’s no way he was going to close the small shop.

These are special times, eighth-grade promotions, graduations from high school and college. Parents want to plan a celebration for their graduate and for students who want to experience the moment.

The Hartley’s see how families are being affected and how these banners are bringing joy.

For more information or to order a banner of your own, click here.

