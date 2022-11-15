Odd items under lock and key at retail stores in San Diego

Walmart CEO says they've seen historic thefts warns this could lead to higher prices and possible store closures if more isn't done to punish thieves.

SAN DIEGO — A spike in shoplifting has some major retailers locking up merchandise.

Big box retailers are scrambling to address a huge increase in shoplifting at stores across San Diego and the country.

Many believe California’s laws aren't tough enough to punish shoplifters while others believe this could be another symptom of inflation.

If you walk down the aisles of your local department store or pharmacy, you'll notice more goods are under lock and key.

At a local Walmart CBS 8 found protein and collagen powders were behind a case.

A few aisles over there eye drops ranging from $11 to $26 that were also locked up.

At Walmart and CVS you also needed a clerk to unlock the case for whitening strips and electric toothbrushes.

At Target the pricey Oil of Olay creams are in a lock box.

Target says along with other retailers it's facing a nationwide problem.They say shoplifting in their stores went up 50% year over year leading to $400 million in losses.

In a statement to CBS 8, Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo wrote:

Along with other retailers, we are experiencing a significant increase in theft and organized retail crime across our business. We’re partnering with law enforcement, legislators, community partners and retail trade associations to address this growing national problem, including strong support for the INFORM Consumers Act to increase accountability and prevent criminals from selling stolen goods on online marketplaces.

Although San Diego police data showed shoplifting, petty theft and grand theft are down, Walmart will tell you differently.

The CEO says they've seen historic thefts and warns this could lead to higher prices and possible store closures if more isn't done to punish thieves.

“It's not just the stores that are the victims, all the shoppers, we're all victims,” said CHP Public Information Officer Jake Sanchez.

In California, Governor Newsom expanded CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force by increasing their presence at shopping centers throughout the state including San Diego during the holiday shopping season and assisting local agencies and making arrests.

“We're going to have a non-uniformed presence, we have undercover officers that will be in our malls in and around our malls,” said Sanchez.

Many store policies don’t allow employees to confront shoplifters but there has been dramatic video of employees intervening and bystanders taking down thieves.

“I know as Americans or as just a person, it's extremely frustrating seeing someone stealing something,” said Ray Shay, retired SDPD SWAT commander.

He encourages shoppers to avoid being vigilantes.

“Instead of trying to shoot a video of them, of masked men just dial 911 sooner,” said Shay. “For citizens to get actively involved with a criminal act, I would encourage them not to because that can turn ugly rather quickly.”

CHP says another trend they are seeing in Orange County is shoppers being followed by thieves and getting robbed. Remember to have a shopping buddy or leave your items with security and pull your car up to the store to load your items.