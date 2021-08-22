Old Globe Theatre requires COVID-19 vaccine proof beginning Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, people who attend an event or performance at The Old Globe will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Beginning Tuesday, people who attend an event or performance at The Old Globe will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

“The health and safety of audiences, artists, staff, and the entire community are the highest priority for The Old Globe, especially as circumstances surrounding COVID-19 continue to evolve,'' Globe officials said. “Through close consultation with medical and public health officials, we are announcing a new set of policies for attending a play or event at The Old Globe.''

“Fully vaccinated” is defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as being at least 14 days after the receipt of the second dose of a two- dose vaccine -- either the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccine -- or one dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To gain admittance to the Globe theatres, attendees must present a photo ID and proof of vaccination status. Acceptable proof of vaccination is the COVID-19 vaccination record card issued at the time of inoculation, a photograph of the patron's vaccination record card, or a digital vaccination record.

California residents may request a digital vaccination record at https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/.

Patrons who do not receive COVID-19 vaccinations because of a medical reason or religious beliefs can attend a production at The Old Globe but must present the negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the facility.

Patrons under the age of 12, whose age does not yet permit vaccination, can attend a production but will be required to wear a mask or present the negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test.

Documents will be checked by Globe staff members before patrons will be admitted. Staff will deny admission to anyone who does not provide the necessary documentation or follow any COVID-related policy.

“When the Old Globe's indoor theaters reopen in September, patrons attending performances in those theaters -- the Old Globe Theatre and Sheryl and Harvey White Theatres -- must wear masks throughout the performance as an additional safety measure,'' officials said.

It is recommended, but not required, that patrons wear masks while attending the production of ``Hair'' in the Globe's outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre and all events scheduled in the Globe's Copley Plaza.

“Hair,” the rock musical, continues its run at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and ends Aug. 31.