'One Day Changed Our World' | Semitrailer honors 9/11 victims

All of the names of the fallen are emblazed on two murals on the sides of the trailer.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's been almost 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. A day we as a nation will never forget.

On Friday, a 40-foot trailer with multiple 9/11 memorials honoring all of the victims from all three locations, including fire fighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics, US servicemembers and innocent civilians departed San Diego for the Capitol of Missouri for an extensive 9/11 Patriot's Day Ceremony.

Organizers of The World Memorial said they want people to see the trailer and never forget.

"Never forget, that's really what it comes down to. People take for granted that they wake up in the morning and it's going to be another perfect day like it is here, but many people have sacrificed for our freedom and liberty. On 9/11, over 430 public safety people rescued 25,000 in the greatest rescue operation in the history of the earth and we can't let the go in vein," Mitch Mendler, President of World Memorial said.

Organizers said the mission of The World Memorial is to honor the fallen and support the families. This pubic charity began on 9/11 in Dallas at "Love field" in an American Airlines Operation Center.

Inside the trailer is a 720-pound piece of World Trade Center 2 from the 43rd floor of the South Tower. The piece of steel will be available for the public to view.

Organizers said their objective is to never forget and to keep the memories alive of the fallen.