City of San Diego says controversial bike lanes will be paved over after CBS 8 digs into the issue

The decision to pave over the lanes comes after days of outrage from residents who say they were left completely in the dark about the decision making process.

SAN DIEGO — After days of protest from residents in Mira Mesa over controversial shared bike lanes, Mayor Todd Gloria agreed to meet with residents. During the Friday morning meeting, Mayor Gloria announced that the city will be paving over the controversial bike lanes and returning the streets back to previous lanes for vehicles and bikes.

Gloria told reporters, "Next week the city will undo the bike treatment on this side and will return it to the condition it was prior to the street resurfacing. Specifically, a double yellow line, denoting a shared facility for cyclists and motorists."

Earlier this week CBS 8 went out to Gold Coast Drive in Mira Mesa to get answers. We found out that even city councilmembers didn’t know what was happening. “We thought it was a mistake by the striping crew,” said Councilman Chris Cate who represents the area.

“I have never seen these lanes in my life. I have never been briefed on it, told about it," Cate said.

CBS 8 is working for you, so we kept digging to find out why the lanes showed up without warning.

What CBS 8 discovered is that the City's transportation department was in charge of the project.

The city selected Mira Mesa for its initial installment of advisory bike lanes, where drivers traveling in opposite directions on Gold Coast Drive share a single, center lane.

“Gold Coast in Mira Mesa is an identified bike route,” said city’s transportation department manager, Everett Hauser during the 2021 meeting.

The advisory bike lanes were installed on Gold Coast Drive, apparently, with no public comment and no public vote.

CBS 8 asked a city spokesperson how someone could drop the ball on something as important as notifying neighbors that drivers will suddenly being heading straight at each other. “You're right,” said Jose Ysea. “It's a major miscommunication.”

Ysea says the transportation department was supposed to notify residents before the striping happened, but somehow that slipped through the cracks.

Now they're putting up signs, but those are confusing too. Neighbors fear someone is going to get seriously hurt. “I almost got hit yesterday,” said Mike Damron, who has lived in the area for 40 years. “I was going down toward the 7-Eleven and a guy fame speeding down the middle and I actually had to turn right away just to avoid getting hit.”

The City says more of these advisory bike lanes are coming, but they didn’t say where or when.