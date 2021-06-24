Opposition growing to proposed psychiatric hospital in Chula Vista

Despite promised security measures, opponents say it needs to be moved away from its proposed location near Eastlake homes, schools and kid-friendly businesses

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A proposed 120-bed psychiatric hospital in Chula Vista is facing growing opposition from some community members.

While the project's supporters say there will be high-security measures in place, opponents counter it needs to be moved away from its proposed location near Eastlake homes, schools and kid-friendly businesses.

If ultimately given the green light, this psychiatric facility would open sometime in 2023.

While no one is arguing with the need for more mental health services in San Diego County, community members in Eastlake are adamant that the current location, at the end of a cul-de-sac on Showroom Place, is not the right site for it.

"The biggest concern for us is safety," said Bibi Luko, who has lived with her family in Eastlake for the past decade.

"We are so invested in this neighborhood," she added.

Luko is one of roughly 5,000 signatories to an online petition demanding the relocation of the Eastlake Behavioral Health Hospital, an in-patient and out-patient facility proposed by Scripps Health and Acadia Healthcare.

Some Eastlake community members are fighting a proposal for a 120-bed psychiatric hospital on this 10-acre site near homes, schools and kid-friendly businesses: @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/N3UW5t080t — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) June 25, 2021

It would be built on a 10-and-a-half acre site zoned for hospital use, at the end of a commercial park whose businesses include a pre-school, kid's gym and a swim school. The hospital would also be near residential neighborhoods.

Opponents are concerned about the possibility of patients escaping the premises, even though Acadia has made it clear that extensive security measures would be put in place, including fencing and 24/7 security.

"Is placing a facility that requires those things next to a pre-school and a mall full of children's activities the best place for everybody?" Luko asked. "I don't think it is and the community seems to echo that."

Additional concerns range from possible increases in traffic and homelessness to decreased property values to Acadia Healthcare's track record on a nationwide level. The Tennessee-based for-profit company has garnered headlines over the years for alleged Medicare fraud as well as abuse allegations.

"It's left a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths," Luko told News 8.

This project still has a long way to go before potentially breaking ground, including permits from Chula Vista's planning commission and ultimate approval from the Chula Vista city council.

Public comments on the project's draft environmental impact report must be submitted by Friday, June 25 at 5 pm. For a link to submit a comment, click here.