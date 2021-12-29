Orange stripes on I-5 freeway explained

As part of the $887 million-dollar North Coast Corridor project, Caltrans and SANDAG are extending carpool lanes from Carlsbad to Oceanside.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — When driving through north San Diego County on Interstate-5 in recent weeks, many people have noticed orange striping on some of the traffic lanes, and they’ve wondered, “What are these for?”

News 8 set out to get an explanation from CALTRANS.

“The purpose of the orange lane striping pilot project is to alert the motorists that they are entering a construction zone and remind them of a reduced 55 mph speed limit, so they can proceed with caution while crews are working around them,” said Faridun Javed, senior transportation engineer with Caltrans.

As part of the $887 million-dollar North Coast Corridor project, Caltrans and SANDAG are extending carpool lanes from Carlsbad to Oceanside, so through the end of next year, the entire stretch of I-5 from Palomar Airport Road up to SR-78 is designated as a work zone.

Caltrans began installing the orange stripes in November, but rainy weather and moist conditions have delayed the work until late January, and at that point, it should take 2-3 weeks to line all northbound and southbound lanes with the orange striping and reflective material.

“It will be visible during the day and during the night, and clearly alert motorists that they are in a unique area and hopefully they can make the connection that it is orange, it’s a construction zone,” said Javed.

The orange striping is part of a pilot project to improve safety in highway work zones while testing different methods and materials. For example, they began installing yellow tape in the north bound lanes, and they started with yellow paint in the southbound lanes.

“Being a pilot, it is trial and error,” said Javed. “It’s also lessons learned and it’s also dealing with the weather.”

While the orange stripes may seem randomly placed right now, that’s only because the work just started, but by next month, all lanes will have them.

“If the public recognizes the orange striping and they realize they’re in a construction zone and they become a little more extra alert,” said Javed. “It will help save lives.”

Caltrans expects to finish the HOV lane construction up through SR-78 by late 2022, at which point the orange stripes will be replaced with permanent white striping.