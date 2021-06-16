Rides4ALZ: Motorcycle ride to benefit Alzheimer’s San Diego

Last year, more than 200 bikers came together and raised $180,000. And this year on Saturday, July 10th, we hope to do even better!

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 and Alzheimer’s San Diego are teaming up for the 5th annual “Rides4ALZ", a 108-mile charity motorcycle ride through San Diego that helps support local people living with dementia, their caregivers, and to fund research for a cure.

Last year, more than 200 bikers came together and raised $180,000. And this year we hope to do even better!

To learn more about the July 10th event, including how to register or to donate, just go to www.alzsd.org/events/rides4alz