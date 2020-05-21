Earth 8: Expanding crow population in San Diego

The crow population has been on the rise since the 1980's.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the Crow flies, San Diego has become a destination and their populations have been growing.

Jim Peugh, with the San Diego Audobon Society, said, "we have a lot of crows in San Diego and the population has increased dramatically."

"When they fly around in flock they are not just random they are actually related," said Peugh.

Crows can be aggressive when it come to finding food.

"They're looking for nest. They eat eggs, babies. They eat adults trying to protect the nest," he said.

They are also highly intelligent.

"A study in Boston they showed they can recognize people that have been mean to them," said Peugh.

Peugh said they also help the eco-system.