SAN DIEGO — In 2014, a group of managers at the Marriott Marquis in downtown San Diego came up with the idea of bee keeping on the rooftop.

Five years later, the hives are thriving and the honey is being used in the hotel's bar with brews and whiskey.

One of the former managers is now a full time bee keeper and owner of Bee Leef USA - a beekeeping services company.

Shawn Styles shows us how it works in this Earth 8 report.