Barrio Logan Science and Art Expo returns Saturday

SAN DIEGO — A day of free, family-friendly science fun is heading to Barrio Logan this weekend.

On April 15, the annual Barrio Logan Science and Art Expo returns to the Mercado del Barrio from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. The yearly event aims to encourage science exploration among underrepresented communities.

Children will have the opportunity to experience science up close and personal with live demonstrations and experiments.

During the expo, San Diego companies Mad Science San Diego, EcoVivarium and General Atomics are set to hold Interactive science shows for children and their families to enjoy

The event will also feature live performances and demonstrations highlighting the science behind brewing, paint, tortillas, skateboarding and bikes.

There will also be dozens of interactive booths for kids and adults to experience science together, organizers said.