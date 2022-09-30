Honor Flight San Diego departs with 1st All-Vietnam Veteran Flight

Honor Flight is taking 85 Navy HA(L)-3 Seawolves to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built for their service and sacrifice.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Honor Flight San Diego departed early Friday morning from San Diego International Airport with their first All-Vietnam Veteran Flight.

The Honor Flight is taking 85 Navy HA(L)-3 Seawolves to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built for their service and sacrifice. The Seawolves are the most decorated Naval unit of the Vietnam War and in Naval Aviation history.

The Seawolves are all men who served as Huey pilots, crewmen, door gunners, and maintainers. Over 2,500 men served as Seawolves and sadly, 44 were killed in action and over 200 were wounded in combat.

Active-duty men and women were at the airport in uniform to help and greet the veterans. A local Navy unit called HSC-85 Firehawks was also there to greet the veterans. The Firehawks are the "ancestors" of the Seawolves and there are four active-duty members who will accompany the flight as guardians for their Vietnam brothers.