Over 100 Southwest Airlines flights delayed at San Diego International airport

SAN DIEGO — An already busy travel day created even more headaches for travelers after more than 100 flights were delayed at San Diego International Airport on Sunday.
According to Flight Aware, on Sunday evening 104 Southwest Airlines flights into and out of San Diego International Airport were delayed.
Southwest Airlines told CBS 8 that they were working through weather-related challenges throughout the country and delays caused by an incident at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.
"We are working through a variety of weather-related operational challenges throughout parts of the country today. Additionally, we experienced delays and cancellations from a security incident earlier today," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
Chase Webster traveled to San Diego on Sunday from Florida and said his day was spent doing a lot of waiting. He wasn't in Las Vegas at the time of the incident, but his connecting flight was delayed as a result.
"We were in Nashville. It was going to be a four hour layover, turned into seven hours," said Webster. "Our plane was coming through Vegas, so we had another three hours tacked on."
Customers are encouraged to visit the Southwest Airlines website to view their flight status.
WATCH RELATED: Expect big delays at San Diego International Airport, due to Terminal 1 construction (July 2022).