Over 100 Southwest Airlines flights delayed at San Diego International airport

Southwest Airlines told CBS 8 they were working through delays due to weather and a security incident at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

SAN DIEGO — An already busy travel day created even more headaches for travelers after more than 100 flights were delayed at San Diego International Airport on Sunday.

According to Flight Aware, on Sunday evening 104 Southwest Airlines flights into and out of San Diego International Airport were delayed.

"We are working through a variety of weather-related operational challenges throughout parts of the country today. Additionally, we experienced delays and cancellations from a security incident earlier today," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

Chase Webster traveled to San Diego on Sunday from Florida and said his day was spent doing a lot of waiting. He wasn't in Las Vegas at the time of the incident, but his connecting flight was delayed as a result.

"We were in Nashville. It was going to be a four hour layover, turned into seven hours," said Webster. "Our plane was coming through Vegas, so we had another three hours tacked on."

Terminal 1 caused a panic among travelers, subsequently creating a security incident when some people rushed through security checkpoints. As a result, passengers from multiple concourses needed to return to checkpoints to be re-screened before boarding aircraft.(2/2) — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) August 14, 2022

Update (9:35 a.m.): Delays are expected to continue throughout the day and cancellations are possible as we work to return operations to normal. Check on the status of your flight with your airline before heading to the airport. — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) August 14, 2022

Customers are encouraged to visit the Southwest Airlines website to view their flight status.