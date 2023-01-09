San Diego Padres partner with Monarch School for back-to-school shopping

Students took buses to the store and were greeted by a long line of current players, alumni players, and volunteers, all waiting to give them a high five.

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 100 students from the Monarch School went on a shopping spree with Padres players and volunteers from the organization Friday morning.

The annual event was held at the Walmart store on Shawline Street in Kearny Mesa.

"These are kids that come from difficult circumstances, they're unhoused, and yet every day they're showing up at school and trying to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education," said Erik Greupner, CEO of the San Diego Padres.

CBS 8 tagged along with Relief Pitcher Nick Martinez as he shopped with 6-year-old Israel.

"It's cool, exciting to get kids ready for school," said Martinez. "It's like a fresh start, exciting, to get them on the right track; it's a lot of fun being a part of it."

Motorola partnered with The Padres Foundation to host this year's event. Students also received free lunch from Chick-fil-A.

According to the school's website, the Monarch School has been a place of hope and belonging to thousands of unhoused students since 1987.