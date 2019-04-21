ESCONDIDO, Calif —

Escondido police responded to a unique scene early Sunday morning after receiving reports of two cows crossing a neighborhood street.

The call came in just before 3 a.m. near the 600 block of Hidden Trails Road in a newer housing development in the area. Residents reported being awoken by strange sounds before discovering the large animals.

Upon arrival, police located two cows of unknown origin and observed the creatures standing in a yard munching on plants.

The San Diego Humane Society was called to provide assistance. Officers wrote in their report that humane society personnel arrived to help “moo-ve the cows.”