Watch Live: Palestinian Youth Movement, protesters in San Diego demand end to US military funding of Israel

SAN DIEGO — A protest got underway Tuesday afternoon in Downtown San Diego led by the Palestinian Youth Movement's local chapter as part of a global day of action. Protesters gathered at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building on Front Street to demand the U.S. cease military funding of Israel.

The U.S. provides nearly $4 billion in foreign military aid to Israel each year, according to the Palestinian Youth Movement.

The protest in San Diego was endorsed by 12 local, civil and human rights organizations.

Since the fighting began last week between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, the Israeli military has launched hundreds of airstrikes it says are targeting Hamas’ militant infrastructure, according to reports by the Associated Press, while Palestinian militants have fired more than 3,400 rockets from civilian areas in Gaza at civilian targets in Israel.

Heavy fighting broke out May 10 when Gaza's militant Hamas rulers fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests against Israel’s heavy-handed policing of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint site sacred to Jews and Muslims, and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.