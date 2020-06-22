Petition circulates to have Andrew Jackson Post Office in San Diego renamed

The change.org petition cites reasons for the renaming including the seventh U.S. president's ownership of hundreds of slaves.

SAN DIEGO — An online petition circulating is behind a push to have the Andrew Jackson Post Office in the Rolando area of San Diego renamed. The petition suggests the post office located on El Cajon Boulevard near 63rd Street should instead be named for Harriet Tubman.

The change.org petition started by resident Erik Anderson cites reasons for the renaming including the seventh U.S. president's ownership of hundreds of slaves and his role in the forced relocation of Native Americans.

Anderson declined to be interviewed on camera but told News 8 considering what's happening in our country right now when it comes to racial issues, it makes sense to rename it

"His name does not deserve glory in Rolando," the petition reads in part.

Residents in the area have had mixed reactions to the idea of changing the name.

"Growing up in the South, my entire life in South Carolina, I've seen some really nasty stuff," said Johnny Walsh. "Anything that stands for that I think needs to be taken down. I would be in support of changing that name to Harriet Tubman."

Juan Romero said the focus should be more on changing legislation rather than on renaming buildings.

"Personally, it doesn't bother me," said Juan Romero. "You can't change the past. All we can do here is get a good positive outlook and look forward positively from here."

Walsh said there is more behind the names and Tubman is an important figure in history that deserves recognition.

"She was more than just about uniting people racially, she was about uniting people spiritually," said Walsh. "I think that needs to be looked at in our country."