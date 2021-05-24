Phil Mickelson becomes the oldest person to win a major at 50 years old

Mickelson became the 10th player to win majors in three decades.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego native and pro Golfer Phil Mickelson has done it again and this time he set a new record. Mickelson hasn’t finished in the top 20 over the last nine months but on Sunday, he changed all of that with a spectacular PGA championship win.

Fans at a local driving range had some things to share about Mickelson’s huge accomplishment.

“It’s golf history. I got chills watching it,” said James Peagraf, who lives in San Diego.

Phil Mickelson also known as "Lefty" won his sixth major Sunday, becoming the oldest golfer to win a championship at 50 years old.

He finished strong, with a 1-over 73, and stayed away from any mistakes on the back nine to finish at 6-under 282 for the tournament.

“Phil’s one of my longtime favorite players. He’s a San Diego guy, got to root for him. It’s a huge win for him and San Diego,” Peagraf said.



It’s been more than two years since Mickelson last won and it’s been almost eight years since he won a major.



“So it’s very possible that this is the last tournament I ever win. Like if I’m being realistic. But it’s also very possible that I may have had a little bit of a breakthrough in some of my focus and maybe I go a little bit of a run, I don’t know. But the point is that’s there’s no reason why I or anybody else can’t do it at a later age. It just takes a little bit more work,” Mickelson said after his historic win.

Mickelson has had an incredible career and his fans in San Diego are just proud to say he’s a native.



“That’s where Phil grew up and it’s showing still out on the golf course and he still plays here locally all the time so it’s awesome,” said Victor Hourani, a Mickelson fan.



Today Mickelson became the 10th player to win majors in three decades.

"OH MY GRACIOUS!"



PHIL JUST DID THAT. pic.twitter.com/wA3hu2cNxG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 23, 2021