x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Local News

Phil Mickelson becomes the oldest person to win a major at 50 years old

Mickelson became the 10th player to win majors in three decades.
Credit: AP
Phil Mickelson tries to get through the crowd during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego native and pro Golfer Phil Mickelson has done it again and this time he set a new record. Mickelson hasn’t finished in the top 20 over the last nine months but on Sunday, he changed all of that with a spectacular PGA championship win.

Fans at a local driving range had some things to share about Mickelson’s huge accomplishment.

“It’s golf history. I got chills watching it,” said James Peagraf, who lives in San Diego.

Phil Mickelson also known as "Lefty" won his sixth major Sunday, becoming the oldest golfer to win a championship at 50 years old.

He finished strong, with a 1-over 73, and stayed away from any mistakes on the back nine to finish at 6-under 282 for the tournament.

RELATED: San Diego native Phil Mickelson takes PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf's oldest major winner

“Phil’s one of my longtime favorite players. He’s a San Diego guy, got to root for him. It’s a huge win for him and San Diego,” Peagraf said.

It’s been more than two years since Mickelson last won and it’s been almost eight years since he won a major.

“So it’s very possible that this is the last tournament I ever win. Like if I’m being realistic. But it’s also very possible that I may have had a little bit of a breakthrough in some of my focus and maybe I go a little bit of a run, I don’t know. But the point is that’s there’s no reason why I or anybody else can’t do it at a later age. It just takes a little bit more work,” Mickelson said after his historic win.

Mickelson has had an incredible career and his fans in San Diego are just proud to say he’s a native.

“That’s where Phil grew up and it’s showing still out on the golf course and he still plays here locally all the time so it’s awesome,” said Victor Hourani, a Mickelson fan.

Today Mickelson became the 10th player to win majors in three decades.

    

Related Articles

WATCH: San Diego's Phil Mickelson speaks with News 8 after second Masters win in 2006