2 injured in small plane crash near Montgomery Field

Paramedics took the people who had been aboard the plane to nearby Sharp Memorial Hospital with "major trauma." Details on their injuries were not immediately known.

SAN DIEGO — Two people were hospitalized with "major trauma" Thursday afternoon after a flight-trainer biplane crashed behind a building in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Balboa Avenue just north of Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport also known as Montgomery Field.

Officials with SDFRD and the Federal Aviation Administration said the Great Lakes 2T-1A-2 went down for unknown reasons shortly after taking off with two people on board. The plane appeared to have hit two trees on the way down and ended up in a parking lot behind a Kyocera building.

Paramedics took the two people who had been aboard the plane to nearby Sharp Memorial Hospital, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. Their names and details on their injuries were not immediately available. According to an SDFRD official, the victims were talking to medics as they were being loaded into the ambulance.

The location where the plane crashed was behind a building where hazardous materials are stored and a high-voltage tower. One official said if the plane had hit the building the situation could have been much worse.

SDFRD crews were to remain on the scene for several hours. NTSB was en route to the scene Thursday night and will investigate the crash.

NTSB is en route to scene of two-seater plane crash in Kyocera parking lot in Serra Mesa: two men on board taken to Sharp Hospital to be treated for major trauma @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/q98N7RbFw6 — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) September 25, 2020