Plane crashes at Montgomery Field, no injuries reported

SDFD crews responded to the scene but were released just after 2 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — Crews responded to a plane crash Thursday at Mongtombery-Gibbs Executive Airport also known as Montogomery Field in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego but were released from the scene a short time later, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The plane crash was reported at the airport located at 3750 John. J. Montgomery Drive at 1:41 p.m. and fire crews arrived a few minutes later. A single fire engine remained at the scene until about 2 p.m. as a precaution, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The plane was seen upside down on its roof but there were no flames and no injuries reported.