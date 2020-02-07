Plane crashes at Montgomery Field, no injuries reported

SAN DIEGO — Crews responded to a plane crash Thursday at Mongtombery-Gibbs Executive Airport also known as Montogomery Field in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego but were released from the scene a short time later, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The plane crash was reported at the airport located at 3750 John. J. Montgomery Drive at 1:41 p.m. and fire crews arrived a few minutes later. A single fire engine remained at the scene until about 2 p.m. as a precaution, according to SDFRD public affairs.
The plane was seen upside down on its roof but there were no flames and no injuries reported.
Details on the accident were not immediately available.