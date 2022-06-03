One person dead after plane crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — One person has died after a plane crash in Oceanside Friday afternoon, police said. Two people were aboard a GoJump Oceanside aircraft at the time of the crash.
A woman on the plane who was transferred by ambulance to Tri City Medical was pronounced dead, according to Oceanside police, who also reported that the other passenger was a man.
The aviation accident, just east of Bob Maxwell Memorial Field, was reported about 2 p.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.