One person dead after plane crash in Oceanside

Two people were aboard a plane at the time of the crash, which happened east of Bob Maxwell Memorial Field.
Credit: Oceanside Fire Department

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — One person has died after a plane crash in Oceanside Friday afternoon, police said. Two people were aboard a GoJump Oceanside aircraft at the time of the crash.

A woman on the plane who was transferred by ambulance to Tri City Medical was pronounced dead, according to Oceanside police, who also reported that the other passenger was a man. 

The aviation accident, just east of Bob Maxwell Memorial Field, was reported about 2 p.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

