SAN DIEGO — A Cessna single-engine plane on Thursday night landed in the far left lane on southbound Interstate 5. Initially, all southbound lanes south of Tamarack were closed. As of 7:45 p.m., the number three and four lanes are open. Northbound traffic is not impacted.

According to officials, the plane landed on the center divide. The two people on board the plane were able to exit the plane without any injuries.

The freeway was initially closed from Cannon to Tamarack in what the CHP describes as a "long term closure."

No cars are involved and no injuries have been reported.

Plane lands on I-5 in Carlsbad

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.