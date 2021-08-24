x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Watch live: Plane lands on Interstate 5 just south of Via De La Valle

The plane is sitting sideways blocking lanes on the southbound side of the freeway causing traffic delays.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 5 in San Diego on Tuesday near the Via De La Valle exit, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The two occupants of the aircraft appear to be unhurt, the CHP reports. There were no immediate reports of injuries to anyone else. All southbound lanes on the freeway are closed due to the blockage of lanes.

Credit: Photo courtesy: Bruce Patch
The pilot of a light airplane made an apparently non-injury emergency landing on Aug. 24, on Interstate 5 near the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Authorities shut down the southbound side of the freeway, causing backed up traffic.

FlightRadar shows a small plane, with a private owner, matching the tail number took off from Montgomery and landed on Interstate 5 shortly after 12 p.m.

The scene shows pieces of the aircraft broken off from the main body. One image seems to show a part of the wing stuck in the back of black SUV.

Credit: KFMB
Part of the aircraft stuck in a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Solana Beach

It was not immediately clear what forced the emergency landing just east of Del Mar city limits. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.