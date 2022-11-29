San Diego police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman in Mira Mesa

Hugo Jonathan Espinoza-Martinez, 27, was arrested on Wednesday, for assault with intent to commit rape and elder abuse, the San Diego Police Department said.

SAN DIEGO — A man in his 20’s is in police custody and accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman at a Mira Mesa Church last week.

Hugo Jonathan Espinoza-Martinez, 27, was arrested by San Diego police on Tuesday, charged with assault with intent to commit rape and elder abuse, the San Diego Police Department said.

According to police, on Nov. 25, Espinoza-Martinez entered the church located in the 10700 block of Rickert Road in Mira Mesa and asked to use the restroom. The elderly woman let the man inside and asked him to leave after he spent several minutes inside the restroom.

Espinoza-Martinez exited the restroom, pulled the woman into a room inside the church and sexually assaulted her, San Diego police said. The victim reported the assault to the San Diego Police Department. The suspect left the church before authorities arrived.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.