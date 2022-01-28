Police, community search for missing Oceanside woman who may be at risk

Sara Celeste Otero, 28, was described as a white woman, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Authorities, family and friends are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who went missing and may be at risk in Oceanside. She was last seen Jan. 28, according to a friend who contacted CBS 8.

Sara Celeste Otero, 28, was described by the Oceanside Police Department as a white woman, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. In a photo provided by police she is wearing glasses and has brown hair with blonde highlights. According to police, she was last seen around 8:40 a.m. driving a charcoal gray Subaru Outback with license plate 7GAB955 in the 1800 block of Aldernay Court.

Friends describe Otero as a beloved sister, daughter and longtime Oceanside resident who works at the Mission Avenue Bar & Grill. The restaurant posted about Otero's disappearance on social media noting that she goes by the name Celeste.

Anyone with information on Otero's location was asked to call the OPD at 760-435-4900.