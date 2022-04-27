Police identify one victim from suspected DUI crash in Torrey Pines

19-year-old Joshua Adonai Manzanares was not wearing his seat belt when the single car crash took place.

SAN DIEGO — On Wednesday, San Diego Police released the name of one of the people who died. Joshua Adonai Manzanares was a 19-year-old male who was unrestrained in the vehicle that went through a guard rail and ended up on Torrey Pines State Beach.

A 19-year-old man -- who was driving a 2020 Subaru WRX with two 18- year-old and two 19-year-old passengers -- was traveling at a high-rate of speed when he lost control on Torrey Pines Road, between beach towers 4 and 5 at Torrey Pines State Beach around 11 p.m. on Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Late Monday night at Torrey Pines State Beach, Jeff Everett said he could hear a car crash into metal.

"Then I see police car after police car like shooting through. " I kind of walked down there, and I looked out at it, and it was like a seen out of a horror film,” Everett said.

The teen driver crashed his vehicle through a guardrail over the road's edge, struck multiple rocks before coming to rest on the beach.

It was unclear whether the two passengers died at the scene or at a hospital. The two surviving passengers suffered serious injuries including damage to their lungs, and one broke a hip. The 19-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

"The catastrophic damage that was done to that vehicle, and keep in mind there were five people in that car," said SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.

SDPD investigators suspect alcohol may be a factor in the accident. No other information, including the identities of the driver and passengers, was released.

In the daylight Tuesday, Everett walked the path where the car landed on the beach and knelt down to pray.

"I decided to come back and say a prayer for the families because that could be anybody's daughter or brother or sister even though I don't personally know them. My heart definitely goes out to the families, and it's such an unfortunate situation,” Everett said.