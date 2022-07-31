San Diego police investigating stabbing in East Village

Streets near the intersection of Park and Island Blvd remain closed as authorities investigate.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating an altercation that left a man stabbed in East Village on Sunday.

Streets near Park Blvd and Island Blvd remain closed as police investigate the stabbing. The Orange Trolley stops at Park Blvd and Market Street were closed in both directions due to the investigation.

According to San Diego police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

San Diego police confirmed to CBS 8 that a fight began near Market Street and Island Avenue. During the fight, the male victim was stabbed underneath the arm.

The victim sustained major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody.

Officers will remain in the area for the next few hours as they investigate.