FOUND: SDPD has located 64-year-old Aukusitino Milo

San Diego Police thank the public for their assistance.

SAN DIEGO — Updated 4/24/22 4:15 p.m.

San Diego Police have located 64-year old Aukusitino Milo.

Original story:

San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help finding 64-year old Aukusitino Milo.

Milo was last seen in the area of 6900 Skyline Drive in the City of San Diego. He is at risk due to a medical condition.

Milo is described as 64 yrs old, Pacific Islander male, 5’9”, 210 pounds, short black straight hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black Reebok track suit, black Adidas shoes, a black veteran hat with orange sunglasses.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #22500339.