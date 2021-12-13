Power outages reported in North San Diego County for more than 13,000 customers

SDG&E is reporting outages in several communities on Monday. Crews are assessing the cause and when power will be back on.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is reporting outages in several North San Diego communities Monday morning.

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.

SDG&E is reporting more than 13,000 customers without power in North San Diego communities on their outages map. The outages were reported just before 9 a.m. on Monday and there now is no listed time for when power may be restored.

Communities Affected: Del Mar/ North City West/ Torrey Pines/ Fairbanks Country Club/ Torrey Pines/ Sorrento Valley/ University City/ Solana Beach/ Eden Gardens/ Lomas Santa Fe/ NW Rancho Santa Fe/ San Elijo Lagoon/ Rancho Penasquitos/ Rancho Bernardo/ San Pasqual/ Fairbanks Ranch

Customers without power: 13,367

ORIGINAL STORY 9:45 a.m.

As of 9:45 a.m. Monday, more than 5,000 SDG&E customers have lost power in areas such as Solana Beach, Encinitas, Cardiff-By-The-Sea, Torrey Pines, Del Mar and other communities in the North County area. The utility says the outage occurred shortly before 9 a.m., with power restoration anticipated by 11:30 a.m.

Crews are still assessing the outage to determine the cause.