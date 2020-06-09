President Trump Boat Parade held on San Diego Bay

Organizers expected nearly 1,000 boats and 1,500 people to be in attendance Sunday.

SAN DIEGO — The Military Appreciation Channel was hosting a President Trump Boat Parade on San Diego Bay near Naval Base Point Loma Sunday that was slated to continue into the evening.

Organizers expected nearly 1,000 boats and 1,500 people to be in attendance.

Events began at 11:30 a.m. when the boats lined up, the national anthem was then played at noon, and a skydiver with an American flag did a jump at 12:10 p.m. to kick things off.

Attendees to the free event were invited to jump aboard a boat to show their support for the president or fly flags on Harbor Island.