SANTEE, Calif. — San Diego County Crime Stoppers on Sunday offered a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone with information on the woman who escaped from a Santee jail Saturday night.



Destiny Guns, 22, was discovered missing from the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility at 451 Riverview Parkway around 6 p.m. Saturday. She had last been seen by San Diego County Sheriff's deputies about a half-hour before.



Guns was arrested on April 1 on suspicion of possessing a stolen car, a news release from Crime Stoppers said.



She has prior convictions for shoplifting and other theft-related offenses.



Guns was described as 5-feet-2-inches tall and 100 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo of an elephant skull on her right arm and of a grasshopper on her chest. At the time of her escape, Guns was wearing a white top and blue pants. She is a low level prisoner and doesn't have a history of violence.



Anyone with information on Guns' whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.