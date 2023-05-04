Prostitution continues in Barrio Logan, National City in wake of crackdown

Residents: Relief following police operation was short lived.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — It’s been a month and a half since officers arrested 48 people in Operation Better Pathways, an undercover sting targeting prostitution along Dalbergia Street in Barrio Logan and Roosevelt Avenue in National City.

But video recorded Wednesday morning on Dalbergia Street showed what appeared to be multiple sex workers blatantly flagging down cars.

Other video recorded Wednesday on Roosevelt Avenue showed the same thing, sex for sale on the street.

Neighbors told CBS 8 the police crackdown did make a difference, but it didn't last long.

“I wish I knew what the solution was. I mean, I definitely think the [SDPD] patrols are not as much as they used to be. The patrols used to come around a lot more. But it's still a problem,” said a mother of three who wished to remain anonymous.

She said she has lived on Dalbergia Street for nine years, and it wasn't like this when she first moved in.

“It's not exactly what I want my kids to see. I've got three boys, one little one and two bigger ones, and I don't like that my 8-year-old knows what hookers are,” the mother said.

One National City resident emailed CBS 8 this week saying, “Please cover the open street prostitution in National City. I saw it. It was unbelievable. A lot of them looked underage. It was in broad daylight.”

In February, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced the 48 arrests resulting from Operation Better Pathways at a news conference held at SDPD headquarters.

She had no illusions, however, that all prostitution activity would stop.

“This operation significantly disrupted, but did not eliminate human trafficking,” Stephan said at the time.

Video recorded just one week later, and obtained by CBS 8, showed an apparent sex worker getting into a vehicle in Barrio Logan in the same area where police had focused their efforts.

“They turn and shake their butts, like they're in a club, out in the middle of the street. Sometimes they stand right in front of your car. I'm just scared somebody's going to get hit, you know?,” said the Barrio Logan mother.

Business owners told CBS 8 they were pleased to see a motel on the north end of Dalbergia Street had been shut down. Two signs posted on the front of the motel read, “closed for renovation.”

CBS 8 reached out to SDPD for comment on the recent prostitution activity, and the closure of the motel. A spokesperson did not respond to messages.

