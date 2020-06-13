Black Lives Matter march held in La Jolla on Friday

SAN DIEGO — Shouting for racial equality and police reform by megaphone, over 300 protesters gathered at La Jolla Cove.
"Powerful and important minds and individuals are living in La Jolla, so we're here in such an affluent area because this epicenter is where the change happens,” said the 17-year-old BLM march organizer Danika Zikas.
“We are here to be peaceful and try to work with the community and push for reform,” said Zikas, a recent graduate of Helix High School in La Mesa, who plans to study environmental policy in the fall at Syracuse University.
White carnations were given to protesters to symbolize peace as the crowd took the streets.
Chanting "Black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace," the message seemed to be gaining support from local businesses and patrons, who stood outside applauding.
San Diego Police officers were on hand at the protest and scattered throughout the march to Windansea Beach.
Protest safety during the coronavirus pandemic was encouraged. Organizers said face coverings were required.
“I believe black lives matter, and it's important to give everybody today space to voice their experiences and their opinions,” said Barbara Bry, San Diego City Council President Pro Tem, District 1.
But Bry was met with dissent as her recent city budget vote came into question.
"I asked her what her purpose of being here was. She just voted for a budget that funded an extra $27 million into the police institution, which we are protesting against. So you're not here because you're in support. You're here to raise your credibility because you are running for mayor,” said an activist and nonprofit director named Joey, who took to shaming Bry by megaphone.
Many young protesters surrounded the La Jolla Cove area. Organizers feel movements like these are making a difference even after weeks of protests.
"I think people have gone more full throttle because they're realizing that what we're doing is working. We are never going to stop until this is fixed,” Joey said.
The march comes ahead of many demonstrations planned for the weekend, including with one with the message "defund the police" starting at 12 p.m. Saturday at Waterfront Park.
RELATED: Oceanside community leader convinces white teen to hand over knife during Black Lives Matter protest