Black Lives Matter march held in La Jolla on Friday

Chanting "Black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace," the message seemed to be gaining support from local businesses and patrons, who stood outside applauding.



San Diego Police officers were on hand at the protest and scattered throughout the march to Windansea Beach.



Protest safety during the coronavirus pandemic was encouraged. Organizers said face coverings were required.



“I believe black lives matter, and it's important to give everybody today space to voice their experiences and their opinions,” said Barbara Bry, San Diego City Council President Pro Tem, District 1.



But Bry was met with dissent as her recent city budget vote came into question.



"I asked her what her purpose of being here was. She just voted for a budget that funded an extra $27 million into the police institution, which we are protesting against. So you're not here because you're in support. You're here to raise your credibility because you are running for mayor,” said an activist and nonprofit director named Joey, who took to shaming Bry by megaphone.



Many young protesters surrounded the La Jolla Cove area. Organizers feel movements like these are making a difference even after weeks of protests.



"I think people have gone more full throttle because they're realizing that what we're doing is working. We are never going to stop until this is fixed,” Joey said.



The march comes ahead of many demonstrations planned for the weekend, including with one with the message "defund the police" starting at 12 p.m. Saturday at Waterfront Park.