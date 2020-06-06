Watch live: Protests continue for ninth consecutive day across San Diego County

Protests are being held all over the county, from downtown to Torrey Pines, all the way up to Vista.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Groups of demonstrators hit the streets in the San Diego area for a ninth straight day Saturday, marching, chanting and holding protest signs to honor the memory of George Floyd and to demand racial equity and an end to excessive force in the nation's policing.

1 p.m. at Waterfront Park near the County Administration Building

Noon at the Torrey Pines Gliderport

This gathering is a moving protest put on by Black Lives Matter that will make their way all over San Diego. The group will start in Torrey Pines before heading to La Jolla, Las Colinas Detention Center, El Cajon, Hillcrest, National City, and ending in San Diego.

Noon at Civic Center Park in Vista

This protest is being called 100 Mothers March for Criminal Justice Reform. Mothers from across Southern California will be coming together to take a stand for criminal justice reform. Organizations participating include: Mothers Against Police Brutality; Mothers Against Racism in America; Mothers Against Criminal Injustices. This march is supported by the ACLU, San Diego IFAB, North County IFAB, and Dr. Coneley Freedom Ryders.

Speakers at the event will include Yusef Miller (Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego) and Pastor Dr. Coneley.

10 a.m. at the County Administration Building

The group of protesters is expected to start downtown and walk to Hillcrest ending in front of the pride flag.

According to organizers, the event is in coordination with the assistance of San Diego Waterfront, San Diego County Sheriffs, San Diego Police Department and San Diego Pride. They are also asking that all attendees wear masks and obey traffic laws and use sidewalks while walking.

County Admin Building to Hillcrest protest 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Peaceful. Prideful. Protest. March for Equality. Event in San Diego, CA by Charles Albert Brown and Kelly Pierce on Saturday, June 6 2020 with 4.6K people interested and 2.6K people going. 207 posts in...

Tourmaline Beach – 9 a.m.