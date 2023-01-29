Protesters rally against police brutality in Escondido

A protest was held over the death of Tyre Nichols and Keenan Anderson, who died in police custody.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A protest was held in the North County area over the death of Tyre Nichols and Keenan Anderson, who died in police custody this month.

People gathered outside Escondido City Hall, demanding change to prevent police brutality in the wake of the recent deaths.

"Again, our hearts are broken," said Shannon Wiley, Chalice Unitarian Universalist Congregation minister.

Five Memphis police officers are charged with beating and killing 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after they pulled him over on Jan. 7.

"While they were black officers that killed Tyre, what we know is the blue of that uniform meant more to them than the black of their skin," said Molly, the president of Encinitas for Equality.

She said the organization was founded after the death of George Floyd.

"I truly believed that that was a pivotal moment. I believed body cameras were going to make a difference but what I've learned is nothing has changed," she said.

This month 31-year-old Keenan Anderson died after being shocked with a taser multiple times by an LAPD officer.

"We're in danger of becoming numb to the persistence of police brutality. At times like this, it can feel like too little has changed and change is coming too slowly," Wiley said.

Which is why protestors want community members to speak out.

"We educate ourselves, show up and reach out to organizations that we can join within the community to show up as allies," Kathy Stinger said.

They also want to see more legislation to hold police officers accountable and prevent more deaths in the future.

"The solution to the problem is not more black or brown people in the police force or better training. We need to understand the role of police in our society," said Juliana, a community organizer.