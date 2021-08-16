Ramona Unified School District rescinds mask-optional decision but will vet possibility of parental waiver

Last week, RUSD announced it would make wearing a mask in the classroom optional once school begins. But at a special meeting Monday, they voted to change course.

RAMONA, Calif. — Both inside and outside Monday night's special board meeting by the Ramona Unified School District, dozens of parents – and some students voiced their support for a recent decision by the board. Last week, RUSD announced it would make wearing a mask in the classroom optional once school begins. But hours into the special meeting, the district board voted to change course again.

"I hope that we can come together as Americans and support each other's decisions,” said Ramona father Tristan Carson. “So, if I don't want my kid to wear a mask, I hope you will support that decision as well.”

Some students spoke in favor of the optional masking as well.

"Masking should be up to the parents because ultimately, it's not anyone else's decision,” said a student named Cali.

The board’s initial decision flies in the face of the state's mandate that all students and school staff must wear a mask indoors barring a medical exemption. A mandate that districts must enforce.

A mother and former Ramona teacher who contracted COVID last Christmas said she wholly supports that directive.

"We are all responsible for our own actions and that includes wearing a mask and keeping everyone safe,” said Sarah Chandroo. “And not appealing to our emotions looking at the facts.”

Rachel Rios is a mother of two as well as a nurse.

"I'm really frustrated. My kid's safety is on the line,” she said. “My 8-year-old cannot get vaccinated. There is nothing else that I can do to protect him except to make sure his class is wearing a mask."

Many parents said that masks inhibit their kid’s ability to learn and harms their emotional well-being and that personal choice is critical.

But others counter that the community's well-being is at stake.

"Safety is more important than personal choice,” said Michelle Hull, the aunt of a Ramona third grader. “At this point, we are in the middle of a pandemic that's killing us so we need to take into consideration everybody.”

At the end of Monday's meeting, the board voted to rescind their decision last week and to follow the mask mandate - for the time being when school starts Thursday. They did say, however, that they will explore the legal possibility of making masks optional with a parental waiver. No timeframe was given for how long it may take to legally vet those possibilities.