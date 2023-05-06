Rancho Bernardo getting new roads 15 years after Witch Creek fire damaged them

The fire was so severe some roads melted.



Others were damaged by all the trucks that went up and down them during the firefight.



"Sadly, San Diego's road repair investments have historically been as patchy as our pavement and inadequate to keep our road network of nearly 3,000 miles in the conditions residents expect and deserve. Today we're finally getting it done,” said Mayor Todd Gloria.



More than two miles of roads in Rancho Bernardo will be repaired.



Improvements include installing new asphalt overlay, upgrading sidewalks and curb ramps to be ADA-compliant, removing and replacing cross gutters, curbs, and restriping roadways.



The total cost is $5.26 million.



Funding for the project includes $2.5 million in a state grant designated for wildfire repairs provided by State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins.



"It took 15 years. October will be 16 years since the fires, but it's wonderful to know our representatives have worked hard to get this done," said Rancho Bernardo resident Robin Kaufman.



All resurfacing and restriping are expected to be completed by the end of June.