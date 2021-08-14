'Rock Church' pastor asking for prayers after wife suffers from COVID-19 complications

He has helped lead prayers for thousands and now he needs prayers for his wife Debbie.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A well-known San Diego Rock Church pastor is asking for the public’s prayers. Pastor Miles McPherson shared that his wife, Debbie, is suffering from COVID-19.

Pastor McPherson is not only a pastor, but also a former defensive back for the San Diego Chargers, author, motivational speaker and founder of DoSomethingChurch.org.

He has helped lead prayers for thousands and now he needs prayers for his wife Debbie.

"How you doing family? I have a special request from you. My wife is in the hospital with complications from COVID and I just want you to pray for her," Pastor McPherson said on Instagram.

He also shares other updates of his wife's health on the social media platform.

"Thank you for praying for my wife. She had improvement in her appetite, hasn’t had a fever for couple days which is amazing, her nausea has went away and now its back. Her breathing is still struggling, praying for her lungs and that she is healed. Pray for her to be on her own," said Pastor McPherson.

At times, he was fighting back tears.

"I've been in ministry for a long time and I've seen so many people get help. Just pray for my wife Debbie. God knows all the details of her health. I just pray we bring her home and pray she can breathe one her own. I’ll give you updates on what is going on and just to say thank you and pray. Thank you for thinking about us. God bless y'all," said Pastor McPherson on Instagram.