SAN DIEGO — A new, intimate rooftop restaurant opened in San Diego's Downtown Gaslamp District – Thanks to multi-faceted entertainer Nick Jonas.

Villa One Tequila Gardens, in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, celebrated its grand opening with star-studded appearances from Villa One Tequila Gardens creators Nick Jonas and high-end menswear fashion designer John Varvatos and other San Diego dignitaries.

"I think this is the perfect setting for something like this," Nick Jonas told CBS 8.

The new, 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar and restaurant is planted above San Diego's Theatre Box, where locals' sweet favorite, The Sugar Factory, is also located.

Villa One Tequila Gardens features over-the-top tableside cocktails and margaritas and, of course, a San Diego staple: flavorful Mexican cuisine.

The whole experience is enjoyed with sweeping views of Downtown San Diego in the heart of most nightlife enjoyments.

Jonas said the location made sense to secure, considering the great memories of San Diego he recollected while touring through America's Finest City.

The rooftop experience is said to, "Transport guests to Tulum, Mexico with luxurious textiles, shades of green inspired by agave fields and accent walls with neon signs" and offer a variety of tequila-based drinks and a curated menu created by chef Jorge Cueva.

Jonas mingled with guests and even mixed drinks for them before posing for a few pics and enjoying the experience himself.

The high rooftop bar and restaurant previews future locations slated to pop up in Los Angeles and Miami.

The Villa One Tequila Gardens' Gaslamp Quarter location plans to be open seven days a week until 2 a.m., most days.

For additional details, check out their website here.