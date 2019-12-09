SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. —

Captain Thomas Adams is a Navy Junior ROTC instructor at Westview High School in Torrey Highlands.

Eighteen years ago he was working at the Pentagon's Navy Command Center, but was not at the Pentagon on the morning of 9/11.

He would have been there that morning, but he was switched to a different watch that day.

"I saw the damage, the people” said Adams.

On Wednesday, as he fought back tears, he reflected on the traffic events of that day with his students.

He thought about the 182 people, including 42 colleagues, who were killed when terrorists crashed an American Airlines plane into the Pentagon.

Adams said that if our youth today can learn one lesson about 9/11, it should be the importance of being nice and good to one another.

Captain Adam's first hand account of history left an impression on his students that they will never forget.