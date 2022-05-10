San Diegans driving to great lengths to find cheaper fuel

While some drivers are heading to the far reaches of the county for cheaper gas, others are crossing the border into Mexico.

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — With no relief in sight when it comes to gas prices, many drivers are taking desperate measures to save on fuel however they can.

Some are heading to the far reaches of the county, while others are crossing the border in search of savings.

Many drivers are going miles out of their way to fill up: an extra drive that can now mean big savings.

Case in point, Horizon Fuel Center in Valley Center, which is charging $5.49 a gallon, almost a dollar less than the current average in San Diego County.

Christian Rockwell says making the 20-mile trek from his home in Escondido to Horizon Fuel Center along Valley Center Road is worth it.

"I was actually down in San Diego the other day to see a game," said Rockwell. "It was $7 down there. Man, it's expensive! It's great to have cheaper gas around this area,"

Wehay Quisquis leads the Economic Development Corporation for the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians, which owns and operates this station.

"We offer it across the board: we have cash, credit, debit," Quisquis said. "It's all the same price. Right now it's $5.49."

Being on tribal land, it is exempt from some taxes.

Quisquis said they're able to offer competitive prices because of of their commitment to the community.

"We are not looking to gouge anyone," he told CBS 8. "We are here for the long term. I'm not a single profiteer trying to get as rich as I can. We are here to build an economy for our tribe and our people,"

He added that much of the station's proceeds go back into the community, such as the local schools here, and said Horizon Fuel Center's high-volume business model is similar to Costco's.

"Costco has so many cars coming through...you can see how many cars we have here," said Quisquis. "We're pretty much a Costco, just a little bit different."

While some drivers are heading to the far reaches of the county for cheaper gas, others are crossing the border into Mexico, which -- converting liters and pesos into gallons and dollars -- now charges about $4.45.

The Mexican government pays subsidies to the oil companies and refineries, which helps keep prices lower, along with lower emission standards than in California.

One Southern California woman filled up while visiting Tijuana.

"This is two dollars less a gallon for gas, and that is wonderful!" she said.

Another driver told CBS 8 that fueling up south of the border is much more cost-effective for his family's overall budget.

"I can buy food, I can buy gasoline, I can buy some tacos and still do other things...all for the same amount of money," he said.

