San Diegans protest gas after CA gas tax goes up again

Starting July 1, the gas tax increases by 5.6%. That takes the current tax to 53.9 cents a gallon, which means you're paying 2.8 cents more.

SAN DIEGO — Just in time for the busy holiday weekend full of travelers, the state of California raises its gas tax by nearly 3 cents.

Frustrated over the increase during record-high gas prices and skyrocketing inflation, one group, Reform California, took to the streets on Friday for a gas tax revolt.

Carl DeMaio, chairman of Reform California says they're protesting by collecting signatures for a petition to block gas tax hikes in the future.

"In these troubling times, we need to give immediate relief. That's why we're calling for the suspension of the state gas tax," said DeMaio. "Gas prices are at a historic high. And what do the politicians in Sacramento do? They prove how untethered they are from reality and the struggles of working families by raising the gas tax by 3 cents today."



Why? Because the Senate Bill 1 was approved in 2017 and calls for an automatic increase every year, to incrementally raise the fuel excise tax to pay for things like fixing roads, potholes, rebuilding bridges, and other transportation needs.

Governor Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers contemplated suspending the gas tax but so far, have not.

Instead, Newsom and California lawmakers are sending inflation relief checks as early as October. DeMaio says this increase coupled with record inflation is not what Californians need right now.

"When you add up all the gas taxes, which would be the excise tax, cap and trade tax and the sales tax on each gallon of gas, it's $1.29 effective today," said DeMaio. "Why not give $1.29 per gallon break immediately?"

State Senator Brian Jones also spoke out against the rising gas tax saying, "I don't know how people are making it. It's tough. It's tough on my family. So, I know it's got to be tough on everybody else."