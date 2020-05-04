SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A full beach closure is now in effect in Oceanside to enforce the San Diego County public health order to follow social distancing.

The order went into effect Friday at midnight. Oceanside and Coronado were the last cities in San Diego County to put a full beach closure in place.

Patrol, baricades and beach closure signs are what residents will see if they head down to the coastal area.

County health officials revised the public health orders Thursday, which also shut down park and beach parking lots throughout the region. Any park or beach still open in the county must close parking lots, making the space accessible only for local residents who can walk there.

Law Enforcement will be in full force in an effort to protect the county from the spread of the coronavirus. Police will be monitoring the coastal area until the emergency order is lifted to make sure the community is complying with rules orders.

Citations were issued to 22 people found near the beach in Encinitas for violating the state's stay at home order, authorities announced this morning.

The tickets were issued Friday to people who "were watching the sunset, having picnics near the beach," according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The violations carry fines of up to $1,000 or six months in jail or both, the department said.

Activities such as walking, hiking and bicycling will still be permitted.

