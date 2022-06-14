Black Arts and Culture District coming to Encanto

The district will be located along Imperial Avenue from 61st

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego will soon have its first Black Arts and Culture District.

On June 14, San Diego City Council voted to designate eight city blocks in Encanto to celebrate Black arts and culture and the contributions that Black San Diegans gave to the city.

The new culture district will run along Imperial Avenue from 61st Street to 69th Street. The district will include public art installations and will be a cultural destination while promoting economic opportunities.

WATCH RELATED: San Diego to create Black Arts and Culture District

Forming an arts and culture district in Encanto has been in the works since 2016 when community planners first pitched the idea and will be a step forward in recognizing the Black arts and culture.

Gaidi Finnie is the executive director of the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts. During the meeting, Finnie said the district will bring a number of benefits to the city. "I have seen how transformative the arts can be, whether that's socially, economically, or culturally. The establishment will help attract diverse economic players to the area and could help bring more affordable housing opportunities as well."

WATCH RELATED: Community advocates in Encanto celebrate environmental justice.

The city says it will begin working with CalTrans to acquire freeway signs to help bring more visitors to the district.