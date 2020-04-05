San Diego businesses and workers provide reopening strategy

Ready to Recover: Mayor Faulconer, Supervisor Cox and advisory group provide recommended actions for industries to prepare for safe economic reopening.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — In an announcement that will bring relief to business owners in the Southland and across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday California's stay-at-home order will be eased later this week, allowing some "lower-risk" retail stores to reopen with restricted operations.

"As early as the end of this week, you will have the capacity as a retailer with the modifications and the guidelines we set forth on Thursday to begin to reopen for pickup: clothing, book stores, music, toys, sporting goods stores, florists -- with Mothers Day coming up," Newsom said.

Newsom's announcement was followed by Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer and County Supervisor and Board Chairman Greg Cox introducing guidelines developed by San Diego industry and workforce leaders to prepare the region to restart economic activity.

The guidance can be used by restaurants, hair and nail salons, and other businesses planning to safely reopen their doors.

The recommended strategies come from the Responsible COVID-19 Economic Reopening (RECOVER) Advisory Group, which was established on April 17. Supervisor Cox and Mayor Faulconer created the group to give voice to businesses and their employees, and to plan for the unique needs of the region’s diverse industries.

The RECOVER Advisory Group guidelines provide steps a business can take when creating a health and safety plan specific to its daily operations, customer base and employee needs. Businesses can consider adopting these recommended strategies, in coordination with forthcoming guidance from public health officials, to secure the safety of customers and workers.

The plan includes five focus areas and a check list of corresponding actions, which have been recommended by the RECOVER Advisory Group with input from County Public Health officials.

They include:

· Employee health

· Safe worksite entry

· Workplace distancing and conditions

· Employee training and compliance

· Enhanced cleaning and sanitation

In consultation with the RECOVER Advisory Group, the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will vote on a Business Safety Framework that businesses must follow to reopen once state restrictions are lifted. Every business will need to demonstrate how it can operate safely in compliance with state and county requirements.

The RECOVER Advisory Group also provided enhanced guidance specific to various industries, including:

· Restaurants

· Wellness and spa facilities

· Attractions and tourism

· Commercial real estate

· Construction

· Hospitality

These industry-specific strategies are in various stages of development, pending final clearance from appropriate public health agencies.