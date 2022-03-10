Legendary San Diego comedian and host, Russ T. Nailz dies at 64

SAN DIEGO — San Diego comedian, actor and host Russ T. Nailz died Wednesday, at the age of 64. The legendary San Diegan, Russ Stolnack, was a multiple Emmy award winning comedian and was known for his hilarious stand-up comedy.
Stolnack entertained audiences in San Diego and Las Vegas for decades. Frequently hosting events ranging from fundraisers to comedy shows to corporate events.
Stolnack made fans laugh with his performances impersonating Will Ferrell's famous character, Ron Burgundy from Anchorman
Over his long career, Stolnack provided comedic relief to San Diegans. Not just on the stage and small screen, but on the radio.
He became a legendary voice on San Diego's airwaves, hosting morning shows on local stations like, 91X.
Stolnack's former co-host and friend, Chris Cantore shared a tribute honoring Stolnack on Instagram.
Stolnack was a host on the weekly music show, On the Air with Sully, Little Tommy & Russ T Nailz. Stolnack's co-hosts said in post, "With his distinctive wit and unparalleled comedic timing, Russ left an indelible mark on the city of San Diego."
