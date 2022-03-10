Legendary San Diego comedian and host, Russ T. Nailz dies at 64

The legendary San Diegan, Russ Stolnack, was a multiple Emmy award winner and was known for his hilarious stand-up comedy.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego comedian, actor and host Russ T. Nailz died Wednesday, at the age of 64. The legendary San Diegan, Russ Stolnack, was a multiple Emmy award winning comedian and was known for his hilarious stand-up comedy.

Stolnack entertained audiences in San Diego and Las Vegas for decades. Frequently hosting events ranging from fundraisers to comedy shows to corporate events.

Stolnack made fans laugh with his performances impersonating Will Ferrell's famous character, Ron Burgundy from Anchorman

Over his long career, Stolnack provided comedic relief to San Diegans. Not just on the stage and small screen, but on the radio.

He became a legendary voice on San Diego's airwaves, hosting morning shows on local stations like, 91X.

The 91X family is sad to share the news that comedian, friend, legendary San Diegan and former 91X morning show host Russ ‘T. Nailz’ Stolnack has died. Russ, thanks for all the laughs! May he rest in peace. 💛🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/hUBkUkNXzZ — 91X (@91X) March 10, 2022

Stolnack's former co-host and friend, Chris Cantore shared a tribute honoring Stolnack on Instagram.

Stolnack was a host on the weekly music show, On the Air with Sully, Little Tommy & Russ T Nailz. Stolnack's co-hosts said in post, "With his distinctive wit and unparalleled comedic timing, Russ left an indelible mark on the city of San Diego."

It is with deep sadness and regret that we have to write this post. We lost an @OnTheAirSD family member today–our... Posted by On the Air with Sully, Little Tommy & Russ T Nailz on Wednesday, March 9, 2022