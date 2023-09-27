San Diego County leaders previewing CARE Act program

The Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act (CARE) is a program in seven California counties to help those with schizophrenia and mental health issues.

SAN DIEGO — The CARE Act launches on October 1 as San Diego County leaders are previewing the pilot program Wednesday morning.

The Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act is intended to help those individuals with untreated mental health and substance abuse issues. The program is of no cost to participants.

"CARE Court is about meeting people where they are and acting with compassion to support the thousands of Californians living on our streets with severe mental health and substance use disorders," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in 2022.

This plan could include behavioral health treatments with medication and a housing plan. While normally voluntary, people can refuse the program if they want.

"We are taking action to break the pattern that leaves people without hope and cycling repeatedly through homelessness and incarceration. This is a new approach to stabilize people with the hardest-to-treat behavioral health conditions," Newsom said.

However, a judge may recommend that individuals be placed in essentially a conservatorship which would force them to receive treatment.

Participation in this program can be no longer than one year. It can be extended another year, but it is done only on a case-by-case basis. This program would include regular progress reports to check on an individual.

"It's time we face the painful but obvious truth: Our behavioral health system in California is broken. All of us see it every day on our streets, and it's long past time we fix it," Mayor Gloria said. "It will provide individuals who are struggling with behavioral health issues a pathway to the housing and health services they need and give those who encounter these individuals a real way to provide help."