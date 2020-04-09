San Diego couple missing in Baja, Mexico feared dead

The retired couple frequently stayed in vacation home south of San Quentin in Baja.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego couple missing for the past four days in Baja is feared dead, after Mexican authorities discovered a vehicle and two bodies, reportedly in the Ensenada area.

The retired couple, Ian Hirschsohn, 77, of Solana Beach and Kathy Harvey, 73, of Tierrasanta, had been staying for about a week at a house in El Socorrito south of San Quentin, about 200 miles south of the border, according to family members.

Kathy Harvey texted her son, Robert Harvey, on the evening of Friday, August 28, indicating they were planning on going to explore a gold mine or possibly visit a beach, the son said.

The couple was planning on driving back to San Diego on August 31 but family members lost contact with them.

Robert Harvey said he received word from the office of the Consulate General in Tijuana that the couple’s navy-blue Toyota Landcruiser had been found in Ensenada earlier this week.

Two bodies discovered in the same area Friday morning matched the couple’s description, but forensic identification had not been completed, the son said.

Kathy Harvey worked for three decades as a physical therapist in Chula Vista before her retirement, Robert Harvey said.