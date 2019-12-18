SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — MoveOn and Common Cause is holding a series of rallies across the country Tuesday, including in San Diego County, to call for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump.



The rallies will take place one day before the House of Representatives votes on two articles of impeachment against Trump, alleging that he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress. The House Judiciary Committee approved the two articles Friday and the full chamber is expected to approve them, sending the impeachment process to the Senate for a trial.

"If we simply turn a blind eye to Trump's behavior or let him walk clean, that is a sign for the next president, and those who follow, that they can get away with abuses of power, obstruction of justice and violating the Constitution," California Common Cause Executive Director Kathay Feng said. "Staying silent is not an option."

The rally is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Parkway Plaza at the corner of Fletcher Parkway and N. Johnson Avenue. Residents can RSVP for the event at impeach.org/event/impeach-and-remove-attend/search/?event_id=125924. Information on all related rallies can be found at impeach.org.