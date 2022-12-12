x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

San Diego Fire rescues man swept away by flood waters in Mission Valley

The fire department confirmed to CBS 8 that a pedestrian was walking from Fashion Valley Mall to his apartment when he was swept away by flood waters.
Credit: CBS 8

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire Lifeguards rescued a person swept away by flood waters in the San Diego River, after a winter storm brought rain across San Diego County.

Firefighters responded to the scene at around 8:30 p.m on Monday and said a pedestrian was walking from Fashion Valley Mall to his apartment when he was swept away while trying to cross flood waters.

The San Diego Fire Department confirmed to CBS 8 that lifeguards used a rope system near Camino De La Reina and Avenida Del Rio in Mission Valley to rescue the person stuck in flood waters. 

Firefighters responded to the scene at around 8:30 p.m.

The person was successfully rescued and didn't require hospitalization.

WATCH RELATED: Storm pounds San Diego | Winter Storm Warning in place for mountain communities 

More Videos

In Other News

Holiday Bowl Parade in San Diego 1996

Before You Leave, Check This Out