San Diego Fire rescues man swept away by flood waters in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire Lifeguards rescued a person swept away by flood waters in the San Diego River, after a winter storm brought rain across San Diego County.

Firefighters responded to the scene at around 8:30 p.m on Monday and said a pedestrian was walking from Fashion Valley Mall to his apartment when he was swept away while trying to cross flood waters.

The San Diego Fire Department confirmed to CBS 8 that lifeguards used a rope system near Camino De La Reina and Avenida Del Rio in Mission Valley to rescue the person stuck in flood waters.

The person was successfully rescued and didn't require hospitalization.